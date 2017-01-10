Angels Cannot Defend You, Rise And Defend Yourself, Taraba Governor Advise Christians

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE)- Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has advised Christians across Nigeria to stand up and defend themselves.

The Governor said rather than keeping quiet and get killed; Christians should take the right action as angels cannot descend to rescue them.

Ishaku who spoke through Secretary to the state government, Mr. Anthony Jellason at an event organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said continuous massacre of Christians in southern Kaduna, the North-east and other parts of the country by insurgents was inappropriate thus for pragmatic action.

“I was at the site of the mayhem in parts of Ardo Kola this morning and the level of destruction there is unimaginable. A few weeks ago, it was in Gassol, then Karim. We are all aware of what is going on in Southern Kaduna…

“The people must wake up from their slumber and defend themselves. You can’t just lie down and allow yourselves to be annihilated by other groups. You have a constitutional right to self-defense and now is the time to use it. The government alone cannot do it,” he said.

The CAN officials advocated for serious prayer to restore peace in Southern Kaduna and other insecure locations across the nation.