Nigeria Government Commences Secret Trails Of IPOB Leader

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigerian government on Tuesday morning commenced the secret trial of the controversial IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Members of the Igbo group seeking secession also protested outside the court premises, singing songs and displaying the Biafra flag.

Kanu arrived at the court in an enclosed Hilux vehicle accompanied by officials of the Nigerian Prison Service.

Though journalists were initially denied access to the court but those officially assigned to cover judiciary and with the Federal High Court tag were allowed to cover the proceeding.

The court adjourned to Thursday, January 12 to enable the prosecution respond to the application filed by the defendants lawyer to quash the charges brought against Kanu.