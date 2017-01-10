Nigeria Government Committed To Implement National Health Act

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has restated his commitment to implement the National Health Act, 2014.

Buhari said implementing the Act would do a lot to providing basic health care to citizens of the country.

The President disclosed this at the flag off of the Primary Health Care Revitalization programme in Abuja, adding that his plan was to revive 10, 000 Primary Health Care (PHC) centres.

“I want to assure Nigerians that government will continue to ensure that Nigerians have access to quality basic health care services. Accordingly, the provision in the National Health Act, 2014 for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund is in the process of being implemented. I also assure my fellow countrymen and women that our administration will fulfill all the promises made to the people.

“The provision of quality health care service will reverse the poor health indices in the country. I am hopeful that our women will no more be dying needlessly during childbirth; our children will no more be dying needlessly as a result of vaccine preventable diseases or common ailment; access to health care will not be limited because of lack of money to pay,” he said.