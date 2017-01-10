Nigeria Senate Reject Closure Of Abuja Airport

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigerian Senate on Tuesday rejected moves by the Federal Government to shut down the Nnamdi Abuja International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

The Senate said the Kaduna International Airport alternative made for passengers by the Federal Government could pose serious danger for passengers considering the current security crisis in the state.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika last December said the Abuja airport will be shut down in order to repair the runway.

In a motion by Senator Hope Uzodinma representing Imo West Senatorial District it was argued that the airport can still operate simultaneously with the repairs.

Uzodinma said: “We are aware of the logistics and security challenges the diversion of Abuja bound flights to Kaduna will throw up, including endangering the lives and properties of international and local air travelers who will be forced to travel by land from Kaduna to Abuja.”

One of the controversial Senators, Dino Melaye (Kogi West) described the development as a national embarrassment to have an airport shut down because a section of international airport is being repaired.

In his remarks, one of the supporters of the motion, Sam Anyanwu highlighted how the Kaduna-Abuja routes had been haven for kidnapping of high profile citizens and every form of insecurity, thus government should suspend his plan.

He noted that the three months envisaged by the Federal Government was unrealistic.