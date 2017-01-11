Ekweremadu May Be Removed Next – Ndume

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Former Senate Leader, Sen. Ali Ndume has expressed concerns over his removal from his previous post.

Ndume on Wednesday said though he was not guilty of any offence but as he was removed, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ike Ekweremadu may be the next victim.

He was quick to note that he offered to resign his post thrice but was turned down.

His words: “I was not found wanting for anything that I know.

“Because of the unity of this senate that is more important than myself three times I offered to resign and if that will bring peace but I believe that God’s time is the best.

“You are one of those that even warn me here to stop saying that I will resign, but yesterday I was not around change of leadership was announced.

“In fact if the number of those that lost confidence in me is not up to this number and I am made to know I will resign because I did not become a senate leader in other to lose confidence of any of you.

“I am concerned about the loss of confidence because as far as I know I have not done anything.

“But then just like that the Senate caucus has the right to say we have lost confidence in you and I think that should be now that I have said it I think it’s on record that I did not do anything, none to the best of my knowledge.

“If today, just like that without telling somebody and he goes out, If it is Ndume today and it’s ok it may be God forbid Ekweremadu tomorrow.”