‘I Think It Was Russia’ Behind Election Hacks – Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday he believed that Russia was behind cyber attacks that rock the 2016 American presidential election but said it would be an “asset, not a liability” if he gets along with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump, however, admitted it was not a given that the pair would be allies.

“If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia,” Trump told a press conference — his first since winning the November presidential election.

“I don’t know that I’m going to get along with Vladimir Putin. I hope I do. But there’s a good chance I won’t,” he added, in the wake of explosive allegations about his dealings with Russia and purported intelligence gathered by Moscow about him.

Source: TODAY.ng