Nigeria Senate Approve Ayine As New Auditor General

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Red Chamber of the Nigerian Parliament on Wednesday approved the appointment of Cross Rivers State former Auditor General for Local Government, Mr. Anthony Ayine as new Auditor General of the country.

Ayine emerged after initial setback regarding a petition written against him being a cousin to the Head of Service of the Federation, Ms. Winifred Oyo-Ita.

His appointment according to the petition received by Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Sen. Andy Uba could negate the principle of Federal Character.

He was also regarded not suitable due to his previous appointment at the state level as an auditor general for local government.

Sen. Binta Masi from Adamawa convinced the Senate to scrutinize the petition for the sake of national interest.

However, Ayine was confirmed in a voice vote, after much input from the minority leader, Sen. Godswill Akpabio among other deliberations on the petition.