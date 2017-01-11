Nigeria Society Of Engineers Kick Against Abuja Airport Shutdown

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE)- The Engr. Otis Anyaeji (NSE) on Wednesday kicked against plans by the Federal Government of Nigeria to shut down the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja .

The society said such conclusion on the part of the government was not an option, thus they should reconsider.

President of the society, Engr. Otis Anyaeji during a briefing with journalists in Abuja said the six weeks temporary shutdown will collapse cargo operations which will eventually affect socio-economic variables of the country.

He advised the federal government to consider better engineering models that will enable the contractors repair the runway without necessarily shutting down the airport.

“In far worse scenarios, committed efforts have kept airports operational while repairs are on-going. A good example is the Uli airport runway which was kept open during the civil war through quick fixes to crater caused by exploding bombs.

“Another example is the replacement of the aging Frankfurt airport runway in 2005, closure of the runway was not an option. All works was scheduled in a seven-and-a-half hour night-time window over 300 nights in 15m section of the main runway. The replacement material by dawn was hard enough to hold a Boeing 747 and cool enough not to explode its tyres,” he added.