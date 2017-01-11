NUPENG Begins Warning Strike

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Labour union under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Wednesday began its three-day nationwide warning strike.

The strike action is to protest against unresolved labour issues with multinational oil companies operating in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

But reports have it that leadership of the labour union also met with the Nigerian government representatives and International Oil Companies (IOCs) to proffer a lasting solution on some of the demands.

According to NUPENG Vice-Chairman, South-West Zonal Council, Mr. Rotimi Benjamin, the loading terminal of the three refineries in the country has shut due to the strike action.

He added that the situation remained the same in both private and government oil and gas depots in Lagos, adding that the move was a deliberate move to drive home their demand and not to cause hardship on Nigerians