Amazon To Deliver 100,000 New US Jobs

The US tech and retail giant’s plan to bring its American workforce to over 280,000 is the latest — and largest — of a string of job-creation plans unveiled as Trump prepares to take office on a promise to boost US jobs and curb outsourcing.

“These new job opportunities are for people all across the country and with all types of experience, education and skill levels — from engineers and software developers to those seeking entry-level positions and on-the-job training,” a statement from the tech giant said.

Amazon made no mention of the president-elect, but Team Trump swiftly took credit for the plan, coming on the heels of similar initiatives by Japan’s SoftBank, Ford Motor Co., Fiat Chrysler and air conditioning manufacturer Carrier.

“The president-elect was pleased to have played a role in that decision by Amazon,” said spokesman Sean Spicer, noting that it followed a meeting in which Trump urged tech firms to keep jobs and production inside the United States.

Amazon said that “many” of the new jobs would be in new “fulfillment centers” or warehouses where goods are stored for consumer delivery.

“These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in Silicon Valley — they’re in our customer service network, fulfillment centers and other facilities in local communities throughout the country,” said Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos.

The world’s largest retailer has often faced criticism over working conditions in its warehouses.

In Britain, Amazon has been assailed for its labor policies, particularly after it emerged that some of its workers were unable to cover the cost of their commute, and resorted to sleeping in tents outside the warehouse.

