As Obama Readies To Bow Out…

During his visit to Accra in 2009, some Africans felt slighted that while he appeared to be sucking up to the Arab World and others, he appeared more interested in talking down or lecturing African leaders. For instance during the Accra visit he was quoted as saying:

“Now, it’s easy to point fingers and to pin the blame of these problems on others. Yes, a colonial map that made little sense helped to breed conflict. The West has often approached Africa as a patron or a source of resources, rather than a partner. But the West is not responsible for the destruction of the Zimbabwean economy over the last decade, or wars in which children are enlisted as combatants.

“In my father’s life, it was partly tribalism and patronage and nepotism in an independent Kenya that for a long stretch derailed his career, and we know that this kind of corruption is still a daily fact of life for far too many.”

While some claimed that such statements were ‘tough love’ from Obama, there is no doubt that this rubbed many Africans on the wrong side. Additionally some citizens of the countries that were skipped during Obama’s Africa visits, especially Nigerians, (we do not miss any opportunity to tell the world that we are the “giants of Africa”, and that one in every five Black people in the world is a Nigerian), did not feel amused and began to delink from him. This was not helped by the administration’s refusal to sell weapons to the country to fight Boko Haram. Additionally, Obama’s legalization of gay marriage in the USA and threats to cut off aids to African countries that did not follow suit was seen by many Africans as not only a disrespect of their religious sensibility but also a pursuit of aggressive cultural imperialism. Some Africans equally blame the Obama administration’s decision to intervene in Libya in early 2011 for creating the vacuum which opened a space for the fundamentalist group, the so-called Islamic State.

Despite the above, how did the Obama administration try to engage the continent? Does the Obama administration have any signature imitative on Africa comparable to the enactment of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) under President Bill Clinton, the creation of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) –the U.S. military headquarters for the continent – by President George W. Bush and also the latter’s President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)? PEPFAR is generally credited with saving millions of lives on the continent. Remarkably Obama actually cut funding for PEPFAR– which led to critics accusing him of undermining the progress made against HIV/AIDS in the continent.