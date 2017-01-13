Kano Disinfect Market, Farms Over Bird Flu Invasion

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Following the upsurge of Bird Flu virus in Nigeria, the Kano state government through its Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources on Friday disclosed plans to disinfect markets and farms.

The Federal Government recently announced the spread of the virus to 26 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The move was in response to a meeting held with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development with Commissioners for Agriculture from the 36 states including FCT.

The Director, Veterinary services in the Kano state ministry of agriculture and natural resources, Dr. Shehu Bawa, has said the response became important to check further spread of the virus.

According to him, the state government had approved money for the department to procure more disinfectants.

His words: “We are lucky since the disease resurfaced about one month ago, only two farms in Kumbotso local government area were infected with the disease.”

He announced plans by the Federal Government to compensate farmers whose birds were affected.