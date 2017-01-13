MMM Resumes Operation in Nigeria

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Operators of the popular Ponzi scheme Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) on Fridayresurfaced in Nigeria.

In a twitter message through @MMMNigeriaHelp, it stated that, “This is to officially inform you that MMM Nigeria is open for business a day earlier than promised! Let’s go there Nigerians!”

Operators of the Ponzi scheme resumed a day earlier than promised.

They pledged to commence operations January 14, 2017 following a sudden break in December, 2016.

The operators who admitted that there would be panic withdrawals in the first couple of days however promised to adopt gradual paybacks by setting internal output limits.

Some Nigerians had expressed great concerns that the scheme may not fulfill its promise like several similar schemes which operated and quietly disappeared.

Millions of Nigeria had benefited from the money networking programme following biting recession that hit the country and continued loss of jobs.