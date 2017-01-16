Attack On UniMaiduguri: Education In Northeast Under Attack- Ex Vice President

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) -Following insurgent attack at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri, (UNIMAID) Borno State, Ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubarkar has said the situation was an indication of continuous attack on education.

atiku-abubakarAtiku said beyond the throwing of explosives, education in the north eastern part of the country is in crisis.

The Ex-VP in his twitter handle @atiku stated that, “The attack on UNIMAID is not just about a bomb exploding in a mosque. Once again, education in the northeast of Nigeria is under attack.”

Buhari had earlier condoled with the school management and the State for the loss.

About four persons and a Professor, the Director of Veterinary Medicine of the University, Prof. Aliyu Usman Mani reportedly killed during the attack by a seven-year old suicide bomber at the Senior Staff Quarters of the University.

