Attack On UniMaiduguri: Education In Northeast Under Attack- Ex Vice President

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) -Following insurgent attack at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri, (UNIMAID) Borno State, Ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubarkar has said the situation was an indication of continuous attack on education.

Atiku said beyond the throwing of explosives, education in the north eastern part of the country is in crisis.

The Ex-VP in his twitter handle @atiku stated that, “The attack on UNIMAID is not just about a bomb exploding in a mosque. Once again, education in the northeast of Nigeria is under attack.”

Buhari had earlier condoled with the school management and the State for the loss.

About four persons and a Professor, the Director of Veterinary Medicine of the University, Prof. Aliyu Usman Mani reportedly killed during the attack by a seven-year old suicide bomber at the Senior Staff Quarters of the University.