El- Zakzaky’s Release; Obey Court Amnesty International Tells Nigerian Government

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – THE Amnesty International has told the Nigerian government to obey court order on the release of leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife from detention,

The Interim Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Makmid Kamara, on Monday said El-Zakzaky, and his wife Malama Zeenah Ibraheem, have been in detention without charge for more than a year following a clash between his supporters and the Nigerian military.

“The authorities claim he is being held in “protective custody” If the government deliberately disregards the orders of its own courts, it will demonstrate a flagrant – and dangerous – contempt for the rule of law,

“El-Zakzaky is being unlawfully detained. This might be part of a wider effort to cover up the gruesome crimes committed by members of the security forces in Zaria in December 2015 that left hundreds dead,” he stated.

It also called on the authorities to release other IMN supporters arrested at the same time as El Zakzaky and his wife, who likewise remain in detention without charge.

On 2 December 2016 the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that El Zakzaky and Malama Zeenah Ibraheem should be released within 45 days .

The court had described their detention, which began in December 2015, as illegal and unconstitutional. The deadline for the court order expires on Monday 16 January.