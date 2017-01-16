Kingship Tussle: Ekiti Governor Impose 6am-6pm Curfew

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Controversial Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Monday imposed 6am – 6pm curfew in a country town, Awo Ekitim Irepodun Local Council Area of the state.

The restriction followed kingship tussle which sprang up in the town, shortly after enthronement of Prince Azeez Olaleye Aladejuyigbe as the new King of Awo Ekiti.

According to a statement issued by the governors’ Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Lere Olayinka the government emphatically stated that the state would not accommodate any form of religious crisis.

It reads: “We are calling on the people of the town to embrace peace and toe the line of civility in resolving their differences.

“We are also assuring our people that religious crisis will have no place in Ekiti. We are one regardless of our political affiliations and this, our government will maintain.”

He stated that the restriction takes effect immediately while the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wilson Inalegwu, and other security chiefs have been directed to impose the curfew.

The crisis was said to be assuming a religious dimension, with princes, who are Christians claiming that some external forces were allegedly planning to Islamise the throne.

The monarch was said to have been barred from palace since his enthronement.