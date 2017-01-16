Labour Union To Commence Strike In Nigeria

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria. (GVE) – Labour unions in Nigerian universities have said they will embark on a five-day warning strike from Monday, January 16th, 2017.

The unions includes the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

They vowed to commence the strike action following federal government’s inability to implement the 2009 agreement reached with the labour.

The union decried lack of adequate teaching and learning facilities which had allegedly reduced members productivity and the non-payment of Earned Allowances being product of the 2009 Agreement, among others.

In a letter by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) signed by Mr Samson Ugwoke, SSANU President, Mr Sani Suleiman, President of NAAT and Chris Ani, NASU President it stated that the warning strike became necessary for government to fulfil its promise.

The statement reads: “the University system is challenged by poor governance and administrative lapses which needs to be addressed holistically.

“Poor funding of our universities, shortfall in payment of staff salaries, increasing corruption in the university system should be addressed.’’

The letter had been sent to the Minister of Education including the Labour Minister, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission and Nigeria Labour Congress President.