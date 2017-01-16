NBS Express Concerns Over Increase In Consumer Price Index

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has disclosed that Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased from 18.48 per cent in November to 18.55 per cent in December, 2016.

In a report released by the NBS in Abuja, the Bureau noted that the increase was recorded in all Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the Headline Index.

According to the NBS, the CPI, which measures inflation, is 0.07 per cent points higher from what was recorded in November.

It reads: “Communication and Restaurants and Hotels recorded the slowest pace of growth in December, growing at 5.33 per cent and 8.91 per cent (year-on-year) respectively.

“The Food Index rose by 17.39 per cent (year-on-year) in December 2016, up by 0.20 per cent points from rate recorded in November (17.19) per cent.

“During the month, all major food sub-indexes increased, with Soft Drinks recording the slowest pace of increase at 7.66 per cent (year on year).’’