Nigeria Government Inauguration Committee On Restructuring Of BOA

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE)- The Nigerian government on Monday inaugurated a 30-member committee to restructure and recapitalize the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh disclosed in Abuja that the President Muhammadu Buhari did the approval to further strengthen the bank to support farmers for local production of foods and export. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh disclosed in Abuja that the President Muhammadu Buhari did the approval to further strengthen the bank to support farmers for local production of foods and export.

Ogbeh said the initiative would help rice farmers to increase production.

He identified some of the challenges of the bank over 20 years of existence to include poor funding, bad debts etc.

The minister lamented situations where farmers are reluctant to repay loans sought.

The committee which is under the chairmanship of the Vice President and other members drawn from Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDA) are expected to meet up with the deadline.

CBN, BPE, Minister of Trade and Investment, Chief Economic Adviser to the President among others are members of the committee.