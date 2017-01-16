Nigerian Troops Recover Graves Of Boko Haram Terrorists (Photos)

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Troops of 119 Task Force Battalion of 7 Brigade Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE while on mop up and clearance patrol on Sunday, January 15, came across graves of Boko Haram terrorists that escaped with gun shot wounds and died after an encounter on January 13 and buried in shallow graves.

Similarly, the troops recovered a 36 Hand Grenade and one 12.7 X 108mm round of ammunition concealed by the terrorists.

The troops have continued their patrols by dominating the general area of Baga, Kangarwa and Dogonchikun with a view to intercepting fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.