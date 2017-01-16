President Buhari Condemn University Of Maiduguri Terrorist Attack

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday condemned insurgent attack at a mosque within the University of Maiduguri, (UNIMAID) Borno State.

Buhari condoled with the school management and the State for the loss.

About four persons and a Professor, the Director of Veterinary Medicine of the University, Prof. Aliyu Usman Mani reportedly killed during the attack by a seven-year old suicide bomber at the Senior Staff Quarters of the University.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja, Buhari restated commitment of his administration to securing the lives of Nigerians and combating the insurgents and their sponsors.

According to him, the President decried the “despicable acts of terrorism are cowardly, criminal, unjustifiable and punishable before God almighty and the laws of the land’’.