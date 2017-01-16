Reps To Niger Delta Ministry; Produce N422bn Contract Agreement On Road Project Within 48hrs

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –The House of Representatives committee on Public Accounts has ordered the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta to produce all the relevant contract agreement and financial details relating to the dualization of East West Road in Rivers State.

The report, it stated should be made available to the House within the next 48hours.

Chairman of the Committee , Hon Kingsley Chinda gave the order on Monday during a hearing with officials of the ministry, led by its Permanent Secretary, Mr. William Nwankwo Alo,

According to him, the order became imperative as officials of the Ministry had frustrated all efforts by the lawmakers to sight the project’s contract agreement.

These, he said, included relevant documents pertaining to releases of funds, current state of contract and outstanding payments.

In response to the directive, the Ministry’s team leader, Mr. William Nwankwo Alo, stated that the 48hour ultimatum was too short to deliver on the mandate.

He explained that the Ministry currently has no power supply adding that this was needed to make photocopies of the required documents.

His words:”as I speak with you, there is no light in the ministry with which to reproduce the documents for you in 48 hours as being directed by the Committee.”

To this end, he pleaded for a period of two weeks to make the documents available saying;”We will therefore plead for two weeks, considering the volume of the documents you are asking and their quality.

” It is not something we do in a hurry. We are not also expected to take government documents to commercial centers for production and reproduction.”

However, the Committee refused the two weeks request even as its chairman, expressed members’ willingness to conduct an assessment tour of the project after their next meeting with the Ministry’s officials.

This, it said is to ensure that the committee is not misled by the documents that would be supplied by the ministry.

It also noted that the committee had at its last meeting demanded for the documents, which the ministry was reluctant to produce.