2019: Nigerians Are Hungry, Says Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said it would be disservice for any politician to talk about preparations for the 2019 general elections when Nigerians are hungry, with no food on their tables.

Abubakar told newsmen in Minna, yesterday, shortly after he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former governor of Niger State, Abdulkhadir Abdullahi Kure that no serious politician should think of 2019 now.

Kure died on Sunday, January 8, 2017, in Germany. He was buried in Minna, last Wednesday

Responding to a question on his plan for 2019, the former vice president replied: “The issue at stake now is not about 2019 but, how to make life comfortable for the people. Who is talking about 2019 when there is no food on the table for Nigerians? Whoever is talking about 2019 is being fair to the people.”

Atiku, however, said when the time comes, Nigerians will hear from him, and pointed out that, “for now, no Nigerian will listen to you talk about 2019; that will be disservice to the people who are starving and dying of hunger.”

Last month, Atiku spoke on restructuring of Nigeria and said it was in the interest of the North in particular and the country in general.

He expressed support for a new country at the launch of a book entitled: “The Nigerian Federalism; Continuing the Quest for Stability and Nation Building’’ in Abuja.

The former vice president described the book as an important intervention, and added that it will contribute to the ongoing debate on the country’s federalism and possibly, settle the issues.

Atiku noted that the structure and practice of Nigerian federalism had been a key topic of discussion and debates since the amalgamation of the North and South Protectorates in 1914 and added that this was with varying levels of intensity.

The former vice president, however, said what he found odd and somewhat unhelpful was the argument of those who said that the country’s unity could not be renegotiated.

He said those with such arguments usually proceeded to equate every demand for restructuring the country as an attempt to break the country.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki was also at the Kure’s residence on a condolence visit.

Saraki and Atiku were received by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and other top state government officials from where they moved to Kure’s home in GRA Minna.

Saraki testified that, “Kure served his people, he cared for his people, his achievement as a governor is unequal” and pointed out that the late former Niger governor was “as an exemplary leader who had passion for his people, his wealth of experience will be missed by all of us.”

