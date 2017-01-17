ABB Issues Correction On CEO Comments Misreported By Bloomberg

Share this:

ZURICH, Switzerland. (GVE) – ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer has said that he was misquoted by Bloomberg News as saying “Margins Will Not Fully Recover This Year,” Global Village Extra can report.

According to a press release obtained by this medium, the CEO stressed that the word “margins” is incorrect. Dr. Spiesshofer used the word “markets” saying that ABB does not foresee global markets recovering fully this year.

ABB is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing more than a 125-year history of innovation, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization and driving the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees.