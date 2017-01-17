Airport Shutdown: Ekweremadu Task Police On Security Of Passengers At Kaduna Airport

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu on Tuesday challenged the Nigerian Police to ensure passengers safety on Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

The Senator also asked the Police to make needed arrangements to protect airline passengers at the Kaduna International Airport.

The advice came following Federal Government’s decision to shut down the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA) for six weeks to allow repair of the runway.

According to the official twitter handle of the Nigerian Senate @NGRSenate, “DSP Ekweremadu tasks the @PoliceNG to ensure that no life is lost as a result of flying into Kaduna Airport and taking the Kaduna-Abuja Road

“DSP Ike Ekweremadu also tasks Julius Berger Nig. Ltd. not to extend the #ABVClosure beyond the planned 6Weeks.”

Controversies have surrounded recent government decision to suspend flight operations at the Abuja airport.

While some stakeholders kicked against the move, a number aviation experts and engineers condemned the airport shut down stressing that there are engineering models that can enable the repair even while flight operations are ongoing.