Buhari Reacts To Unfortunate Air Force Bombing Of Civilians In IDP Camp, Here Is What He Had To Say

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari has received with deep sadness and regret, the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State, by the Nigerian Air Force, engaged in the final phase of mopping up insurgents in the North-east.

The troops had reportedly bombarded the region in a bid to finally phase out Boko Haram terrorists when the incident occurred.

And in a press statement made available by Femi Adesina, the president’s media aide, Buhari condoled with families of the dead, “wishes the wounded divine succour, leading to full recovery, and sympathizes with the Borno State government.”

The President pledges federal help for the state government in attending to “this regrettable operational mistake,” and pleads for calm, even as he prays God continue to grant repose to the souls lost.