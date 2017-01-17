Nigeria Airforce Mistakenly Drops Bomb On IDP Camp

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Airforce Alpha jets on Tuesday mistakenly drop explosives around Kala Balge area of Maiduguri killing some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) rather than Boko Haram insurgents targeted in the area.

The jet fighters also accidentally killed some humanitarian aid workers of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) and staff of Medicines Sans Frontiers (msf) recording casualties.

Though no specific number of causalities has been produced yet but the military admitted its fault.

According to the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor in Maiduguri, “This morning, we received a report about the gathering of Boko Haram terrorists around Kala Balge area of Maiduguri.

“I coordinated and I directed that the air component of the operation should go and address the problem.

“Unfortunately, the strike was conducted but it turned out that other civilians were somewhere around the area and they were affected.’’

“So far, it is a little bit disturbing; death has occurred. There are casualties; there were deaths and injuries.

“But on the actual number of casualties, we would get back to you later. I am yet to get the number of casualties of civilians killed, but two soldiers were also affected,” he added.