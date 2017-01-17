Nigeria Government Earmarks N1.1b To Relocate Abuja Airport

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Federal Government of Nigeria on Tuesday announced that about N1.1 billion has been earmarked to relocate operations of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA) to the Kaduna Airport.

The Abuja Airport is expected to be closed for six weeks from March 8.

Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika said in Abuja, stressing that organization that will take part in the relocation exercise include the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) among others.

The Minister while briefing members of the National Assembly said that of the allotted N1.134 billion allotted sum, the NRC will take N100,326,400, FRSC will get N237,247,216.21 while the NSCDC will take up N325,000,000.

A total of N358, 517,700 million was allocated to the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigeria Immigration Service is to take N29 million.

According to the minister, the ministry will hire buses of the Federal Ministry of Transportation for N84 million amounting everything to N1.134 billion.