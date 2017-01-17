Nigeria Police Rescue 145 Children From Bauchi, Jigawa

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Police has intercepted and rescued about 145 children being transported to an undisclosed location.

Plateau State Police command stated that the children were travelling in two trucks conveying the children from Bauchi and Jigawa states.

According to Terna Tyopev, the police spokesperson, the children are aged between four and eight years.

He added that coordinators of the trip unresponsive on purpose of the trip.

It reads: “They were to be shared to Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa states, our investigation has revealed that these children, who are all male, were to be taken to places that even coordinators of the movement did not even know”.

“This trend, if not checked, will cause embarrassment to Plateau State, North-central states and the nation at large.”

Tyopev informed that the police were liaising with the Plateau chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam and other critical stakeholders, to establish contact with the two state governments of Bauchi and Jigawa for the return of the children to their parents.