Over 20,000 Lives Lost To Southern Kaduna Crisis -El Rufai

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai on Tuesday disclosed that more than 20, 000 were lost to Southern Kaduna crisis in 37 years.

He said aside from millions worth of properties destroyed, many had been rendered homeless.

Speaking during a meeting with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at Government House, Kaduna, he attributed failure of past administrations as well as security operatives to penalize perpetrators of previous year attacks.

According to him, some of the recommendations made by past peace reconciliation committees have not been implemented.

However, he reassured the NBA of his commitment to arrest perpetrators of the evil attacks and ensure they are punished.

President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) however expressed serious concern on increased destruction of lives and property in the state.