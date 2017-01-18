Share this:

Again Southern Kaduna Crisis Claims 3 Lives

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Residents of Kaduna State, Northern Nigeria on Wednesday again witnessed a fresh clash among Christian and Muslim communities in Southern Kaduna.

The fresh attacks according to residents claimed three lives with several others severely injured.

Due to the continuous crisis, the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam El Rufai had imposed 24 hours restriction of movement in the crisis prone area.

The Governor just yesterday, broke the news that for over 32 years, southern Kaduna crisis had claimed over 20, 000 lives while several peace agreements remained dishonored.

An eye witness who doesn’t want his name disclosed that the fresh attacks commenced at about 9:30 pm Tuesday night at a relaxation joint near Samarun Kataf Market, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

“We heard the sporadic shooting by unknown gunmen last night around 9:30 p.m. at a relaxation joint in Samarun Kataf town. Three people were killed.

“The bodies and those injured have been taken to General Hospital, Zangon Kataf. I am going there now to visit some relations.”