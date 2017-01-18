Awba-Ofemili Commends Gov. Obiano On Road

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The people of Awba-Ofemili town in Awka-North Local Government Area of Anambra State have commended the efforts of the Governor, Chief Willie Obiano and well-meaning indigenes and Ndi-Anambra in ensuring that the town not only have good road at just ended festive period of Christmas and New Year, but also for creating the enabling environment for availability of public power supply.

Speaking at his Palace, at the weekend, the Igwe Ofemili 1 of Awba-Ofemili, His Royal Highness, Ezekwesili Maduagwuna, told correspondents, that the town is very grateful to the administration of Gov. Obiano for all the good works they have initiated and even consolidated existing projects since coming into office.

He also expressed delight that most projects started by his predecessor, Chief Peter Obi, have seen the Obiano’s effect in the state.

The Igwe Ofemili was particularly excited that the Amansea-Ebenebe-Ugbenu-Ugbene-Awba-Ofemili road has finally touched base with his immediate environs, making it possible for them to reach Awka, the Anambra State capital in about 15 minutes-drive.

According to him, the Awba-Ofemili people, reputed for mass rice production, were very excited to use good road for both 2016 Christmas and 2017 New Year, just as he called for its logical conclusion by ensuring that this road is adequately worked on and tarred.

In addition, he said it will gladden his heart to see the road extend beyond Umuosite community in Awba-Ofemili onto the Umu-Anyamelum, stressing it would too boost the economy of Awba-Ofemili and surrounding rice producing communities in the state.

Igwe Ofemili noted that if this road is linked to Umu-Anyamelum, it means his people of Awba-Ofemili can maximize the road by using the Onitsha-Nsukka Expressway effectively to connect to Abuja within a short trip, especially by extending the rice produce effectively to neighboring towns and markets to enhance the ‘Anambra Rice’ effect.

He prayed for all well-meaning indigenes of Awba-Ofemili and Ndi-Anambra, especially the religious and precisely the Christendom for their untiring efforts and co-operations in making certain required development reach Awba-Ofemili in good time.

He further drummed support for Gov. Obiano’s second term agenda, saying it would ensure that most of the on-going projects will not suffer unnecessary political will to see them to logical conclusions, so as to bring the required socio-economic advancement as expected in the state.