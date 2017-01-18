Share this:

Ex-US President, George Bush Rushed To Hospital, Condition Getting Stable

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush, has been hospitalized, Global Village Extra can report.

His former Chief Of Staff was credited with a report, stating that the 92-year-old was hospitalized in Houston. The former president, Jean Becker revealed, was in stable condition and “doing fine” and is also expected to be discharged in a couple of days.

Bush is the father of former President George W. Bush and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who sought the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

The elder Bush, a Republican like his sons, served as vice president during Ronald Reagan’s two White House terms before being elected president in 1988.

He served four years in the White House.

Bush has used a wheelchair in his later years and was hospitalized twice in 2014 – once for seven weeks with pneumonia and again for breathing difficulties.

In July 2015 he broke a bone in his neck in a fall at the family home in Maine. His public appearances have been rare since he entered his 90s.

In October 2015, Bush, sitting his wheelchair, wearing a brace on his neck and clad in a Houston Astros jersey, tossed out the first pitch at the team’s playoff game against the Kansas City Royals.