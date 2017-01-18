Share this:

Heritage Bank Mess: 400 Bank Workers Fired, More Heads To Roll

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – About 400 workers with Heritage Bank have been sent packing as the bank commenced a mass retrenchment of its workers in December.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), more workers are being penciled for another round of sack.

A top management source in the bank, who pleaded anonymity, said that the sack cut across the top, middle and low cadres.

He said that the mass sack was creating apprehension and fears among the remaining workers He added that the remaining workers, especially workers from the former Enterprise Bank, feared they could be disengaged anytime.

He said that workers from the former Enterprise Bank were the most affected in the ongoing restructuring exercise embarked on to improve the bank’s profitability.

The bank embarked on the massive sack in spite of the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige’s directive to financial institutions to desist from the sacking spree.

The bank’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Fela Ibidapo, however, said that the figures were not correct.

Ibidapo said that the mass sack was not limited to the bank as it cut across all operators in the industry. There have been media reports of the bank’s financial instability which the bank denied.