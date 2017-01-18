Share this:

Jammeh Gets 3-month Extension To Remain In Power, But Are The People Buying It?

SOUTH MILWAULEE WI. (GVE) – Defeated president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has had his tenure in office elongated by three months after his refusal to leave the post.

The country’s parliament on Wednesday, January 18, waded into the issue and issued him a three-month tenure extension, Reuters reported quoting Gambian state television.

Since losing to Adama Barrow in last December’s presidential election, Jammeh has been persuaded to leave office but he has refused and recently declared a state of emergency in the country after insisting that the polls were unacceptable.

The declaration of the state of emergency, according to Jammeh, was necessary after the “unprecedented and extraordinary amount of foreign inference in the December 1 presidential elections and also in the internal affairs of The Gambia.”

Global Village Extra is monitoring the new development to see if the people of Gambia will accept the latest ‘delay’ tactics of President Jameh and his cronies.