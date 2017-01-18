Share this:

Jammeh Removal: Nigerian Warship NNS Unity Sails To Gambia

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – There are strong indications that the Nigerian Navy ship (NNS Unity) is currently sailing off the Coast of Ghana to Senegal ahead of Thursday deadline set for the Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh to step down from office.

The soldiers, who are heading to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) base in Senegal, are to strike from the country if Jammeh insists on holding onto office.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week led ECOWAS delegation to Jammeh to persuade him to leave office since he had been voted out through a democratic process.

According to reports, the troops consist of the Nigerian Air Force, Navy, and Army.

“I can confirm to you that men of the Air Force will leave for Senegal tomorrow (Wednesday). They will be briefed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, at the Kainji base in Niger State.

“That Nigeria is deploying troops is now a certainty after several meetings with The Gambian president yielded no result. The Chiefs of Defence Staff of ECOWAS countries came to Abuja on Saturday, where they discussed what components each member state is expected to contribute to the troops that will force Yahya Jammeh out.

“The troops are expected to stay for two weeks and they will be received at a base in Senegal.”

Another military source added, “The NNS Unity is currently sailing off the coast of Ghana, after leaving from Lagos. It is not only Nigeria. Senegal is the host country for the troops, as it would be easy to launch an attack from there.”