New Genesis Boss, Ademola Oyefeso’s Great Strides

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – In and out of the country today, the name Ademola Oyefeso sure rings a loud bell especially when it involves entertainment trade. Many who know about the New Genesis boss’ exploits in the showbiz world will readily relay to you that the Staten Island, New York based showbiz advocate has done so much for Nigerian entertainment world that his name surely deserved to be etched in the sand of time. No known musician or movie practitioner in the country some years back that do not have a good story to tell about the Ikenne, Ogun state born impresario.

“Alase” as he is fondly called by fans and admirers has done so much in selling our brand to the outside world especially at his base in the United States of America; not only that, he has also contributed hugely to the current state and acceptance that Nigerian music enjoys these days amongst diverse culture and race. He is regarded as a promoter that commands great respect among musicians and artistes, especially those in the Yoruba genre. Many big musicians in Nigeria like King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey and many others have benefited immensely from his promotional skill. Other artistes Ademola Oyefeso has promoted include K1 the Ultimate, late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Kollington Ayinla, Salawa Abeni, Lagbaja, late Orlando Owoh, Adewale Ayuba, Abass Obesere and Kola Ogunkoya, to mention but a few.

Interestingly, Oyefeso has also extended his Midas touch to another area of leadership that involves his Yoruba people just like he has been positively affecting the Nigeria entertainment world. He has taken a step further by coordinating the Yoruba people in his country of residence. Though, his term is gradually coming to the end, Ademola as at today, is the president of the Yoruba association known as Egbe Omo Yoruba in New York. During his term as the president of the association, his achievement aside promoting peace and progress among members, he also has the credit of getting an edifice for them that has the inscription of ‘Yoruba House’ which has become a rendezvous for Yorubas living in that part of the world.