Procter & Gamble, Always In Partnership To Change the World Of Female Refugees

DAVOS, Switzerland. (GVE) – Procter & Gamble and global feminine care leader, Always, have announced a new commitment to address the challenges girls and young women are facing due to the effects of the Syrian refugee crisis.

A report obtained by Global Village Extra say that the two brands, in partnership with UNESCO and Save the Children, will help rebuild the confidence of girls in Jordan through education and skill development. The commitment , according to the report, advances the Always brand’s mission of championing girls’ confidence and a world free from gender bias.

Marking the launch of this new commitment during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, P&G and Always brought together international experts and leading figures to discuss solutions to securing the future of young women through education and skill development within the context of the current refugee crisis. Participants included Carolyn Tastad, Gender Equality Executive Sponsor and Group President of North America, P&G, Gülser Corat, Director of the Division for Gender Equality, UNESCO, Lliam Findlay, Policy and Advocacy Adviser to the CEO, Save the Children and Maurice Levy, CEO, Publicis Groupe.

A large number of Syrian refugees, especially girls, are no longer attending school. Adolescent girls entering puberty or going through their early teenage years are particularly at risk. Their bodies are changing and the support they might usually receive from their families may no longer be available, resulting in a loss of confidence and them being left out of school and education. Additionally, many young women affected by the refugee crisis are unable to work and provide income for their families, lacking access to training and facing gender-based barriers that keep them at home.

P&G and Always are working to stop this, rooted in the belief that education is key to empowering girls and young women so they are confident, skilled, strong and equipped to take charge of their future even in the most challenging circumstances. It’s well-documented that when girls and women thrive, families are healthier and communities are stronger.

This new commitment in Jordan builds on the Always’ 30-year heritage of providing puberty and confidence education to more than 17 million girls around the world every year, and furthers P&G’s focus on and commitment to gender equality. It extends our existing partnership with UNESCO which has provided much-needed support to girls in Senegal and Nigeria to help them stay in school.

This new initiative with UNESCO focuses on reaching young Syrian and Jordanian women, who have encountered significant challenges with continuing and completing basic education or pursuing training opportunities. The programme provides these young, at-risk women with life-skills and work readiness training, whilst encouraging shared experiences and an open dialogue between Syrians and Jordanians.