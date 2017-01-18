House of Reps To Probe Accidental Bombing In Borno IDP Camp

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The House of Representatives,Nigeria has constituted a 10 man panel to probe the Tuesday’s accidental bombing at the the Internally Displaced Person, IDP camp in Rann, Kale-Balge Local Government, Borno state.

This followed a motion moved by Hon Zorro on Wednesday titled, “motion on expression of sympathy following yesterday’s accidental bombing of internally displaced persons, IDPs camp at Rann, Kale- Balge Local Government, Borno state”.

The lawmaker expressed shock over the alleged accidental air raid on an IDP site, saying that, “the preliminary explanation by the armed forces command that the incident was not a deliberate act of targeting, nor a hostile act on the civilian population whose lives it had the duty to safe guard and protect”.

He said:”claim and counter claims among humanitarian actors and the media, surrounding the actual casualty figure so far recorded in the wake of the incident make the situation more confusing.

“There is the need to ascertain whether the air strike was in accordance with strict observance of the rules of engagement (ROE) under air law as enshrined under international humanitarian law, otherwise the law of armed conflict, LOAC”.

Seconding the motion, Hon Segun Odebunmi stressed the need to probe the incident so as to avoid a reoccurrence.

The 10 man committee include chairman House committee on Airforce, Hon Samson Okwu, his deputy Hon Lawal Muazu, Chairman House Committee on Army, Hon Rima Shawulu, his deputy, Hon Funke Adedoyin, Chairman House Committee on emergency and disaster preparedness, Hon. Hon Satumari Jibrin, his deputy Hon Ali Isa and chairman House committee on healthcare services, Hon Chike Okafor and Hon Muhammed Usman led by chairman House committee on IDP, Honourable Mohammed Sanni Zoro, and his deputy, Adaji Ezekiel.

When the motion was put to vote, by the Speaker, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, it was unanimously supported.