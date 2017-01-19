Buhari On 18-Days Vacation To UK

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Despite serious challenges confronting the country ranging from insecurity, bombings, power blackout among others, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday leave the country to United Kingdom on a short vacation.

The President is to spend 18 days in the UK.

He left today as part of its annual vacation and expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will perform presidential functions pending return of the President.

During the vacation, the President will also undergo routine medical check-ups, a statement by Femi Adesina stated.

“In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the President of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives, have been duly communicated.”