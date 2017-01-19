First China To UK Train Arrives London

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Reports have it that China has successfully launched its first direct freight train from its territory to the United Kingdom (UK).

The train travelled about 12, 000 kilometers approximately 7, 500 miles before it arrived at Barking in London, Britain on January, 18.

According to reports, it travelled across seven countries and through the Channel Tunnel to reach London.

The train, carrying millions of pounds worth of socks, cloth, bags, and household goods, set off 18 days ago from the manufacturing city of Yiwu.