Nigeria Immigration Redeploys 207 Officers

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Immigration Service will anytime soon deploy about 207 of its immigration personnel to different parts of the country.

Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Muhammad Babandede gave the approval in Abuja stating that the 207 concerned are those between the ranks of Assistant Comptrollers General to Assistant Comptrollers.

According to NIS spokesperson, Kings Ekpedeme, those affected include an ACG Ezekiel Kaura, who has been assigned to head the NIS Information Communication Technology (ICT) department.

He stated that considering the Nation’s transition to the use of electronic passport, the department however remains the engine room for the e-solution programme.

The spokesperson also promoted to the rank of Comptroller was deployed to supervise the Anambra State Command of the Service.

Other senior officers redeployed include ACG Chizoba Dibi who has been promoted to ACG and posted to Zone ‘G’ in Benin as Zonal Coordinator, ACG Hamman Yerima from Delta State Command to the Investigation and Intelligence Directorate at the Headquarters, Abuja, while CIS Epuku Usman takes over as the Comptroller, Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos as CIS Felix Odika heads the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Command, Abuja.

“Therefore, I am mandating you to ensure the sustainability of the Service reforms in all NIS platforms. What you did to receive commendations in your previous posts, do the same in your new offices. As a matter of fact, you are hereby mandated to implement the NIS Strategic Roadmap towards 2019 that was developed through a painstaking and extensive consultation process at the Management Retreat in 2016, copies of which will be made available to you in due course,” Babandede stated.