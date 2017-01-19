Nigeria Parliament To Buhari: Release Money To The Judiciary

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s Parliament involving the Upper House (Senate) and the Lower House (House of Representatives) on Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately release funds to the judiciary.

The lawmakers said it was unconstitutional for the Executive arm of government to deny the arm of government its statutory allocation, as it contradicts provisions of the 2016 Appropriation Act.

Federal judges and their support staff were owed salaries and allowances owing to refusal by the executive to release the allocation of the judiciary to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

According to the lower parliament, the refusal by the executive to fund the NJC was an affront to the principles of separation of powers.

A motion raised by member of the lower house, Aminu Shagari, advised the president to instruct all relevant agencies of government responsible for the disbursement to the commission should do so swiftly as non-compliance may impede the Federal Government’s strive to fight corruption.