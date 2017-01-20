Fayose Emerges New Chairman PDP Governors’Forum

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Ekiti State Governor, Nigeria, Ayodele Fayose has emerged new Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Serake Dickson who addressed journalists shortly after the Forum's meeting in Abuja stated that the forum appointed Fayose based on his record of performance and being the most Senior Governor under the PDP platform.

According to him, the Choice of Fayose was a collective decision supported by all the Governors.

While extolling virtues of the out gone chairman of the Forum, Dr Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state, he said the ex-chairman has contributed immensely to the party’s development during his tenure.

His words:“as an integral part of the discussion, the governors of our party, among ourselves, as well as those who were unavoidably absent, unanimously appointed a new PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman today

“In line with the tradition of our party, we agreed to appoint our colleague, the most senior governor in PDP, Ayodele Fayose, the governor of Ekiti as new Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum

“You are all aware that he is a committed party man, doing a wonderful job in his state. He is well experienced and committed to the ideals of our party

“We have all unanimously appointed him as the new Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum to coordinate the affairs and activities of our forum and to work and collaborate with other structures of our party.

“Governor Mimiko did a very wonderful job while he served as our chairman, leading and coordinating our activities, he is now rounding off his meritorious eight years’ service to his state and to Nigeria.”

In his reaction, Fayose said his appointment as chairman of the Forum was a call to service.

To this end, he pledged to work with stakeholders, including the National Assembly caucus to restore the lost glory of the party.

He said:“I take this responsibility at a time the party needs somebody to stand up. I am sure you all know that we will do it to represent Nigerians well.

“It is a call to pull the walls of Jericho down; it is a call to make a difference, want to assure you that within the next few months, the mobilisation, the consultation will be so effective and there will be a new beginning for our party – different and enriching.

“I will take over from where he(mimiko) stopped. Come 2019, we will take over again, we are going to come back again”.

The meeting was attended by the National caucus of the Party.