AMAA Holds 2017 Award

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The annual Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) organised to celebrate distinguished movie makers, artists and celebrities will hold June 3, 2017 .

In a statement made available to the GVE, Monday in Abuja some of the categories include short films, feature films, documentaries and even animated movies.

According to the statement, though initial deadline for all submissions was slated for 31st December 2016, but the late entry deadline has been scheduled to 25th January 2017 .

As a subsidiary of the Africa Film Academy, AMAA is a prestigious award in Africa aimed to promote film making and developing the entertainment industry.

It reads: “The world is now looking at African film with a lot of expectation and respect. The entertainment industry in the continent has gone ahead by leaps and bounds over the years. The top actors and musicians, and of course, directors are all getting fame not just in Africa but also worldwide.

“In a bid to honour their service and contribution to the film industry and to the society through their work, AMAA confers the most prestigious film awards.

AMAA has recently notified the interested filmmakers to submit their films for over thirty categories for the upcoming Awards ceremony.

“All of the nominations will be announced on 15th April 2017 . The grand celebration of Africa Movie Academy Awards will take place on June 3, 2017 . The attendees of this ceremony will include international several media representatives, Nigerian politicians, Hollywood celebrities, industrialists, celebrities from across Africa.”