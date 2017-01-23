Pray For Buhari, Nigerian Governor Tell Citizens

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria.(GVE) – Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has appealed to Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari following the president’s death rumours.

The Governor, who was former Speaker of the Nigerian Parliament said that rather than condemn the President, he should be praised for fighting corruption and defeating the Boko Haram Islamic sect.

He made the appeal at the weekend stressing that Nigerians should not heap blames on the country’s number one citizen.

His words: “The president has succeeded in tackling the problem of insurgency in the North East while other security challenges are receiving the necessary attention.

“The once dreadful Sambisa forest has now been cleared of insurgents and the happy story goes on.

“President Buhari is also doing his best to doggedly fight corruption, diversify the economy and reduce poverty and unemployment.

“The president, therefore, needs the support and fervent prayers of all Nigerians, irrespective of creed, religion or ethnicity.”

Garba Shehu, the Presidential spokesperson however denied speculation on the President’s death rumour.