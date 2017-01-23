Pro Donald Trump Rally: Nigerian Senators Seek Presidential Probe Over Killing Of IPOB Protesters

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria, (GVE) – Following killings of IPOB members protesting in support of US President, Donald Trump in Port Harcourt, South South Nigeria, the Nigerian Senate has called for a presidential probe of the incident.



The Nigerian Senate condemned the killings while questioning the manner security operatives manages peaceful and civil protests.

As a result, the IPOB threatened to invoke the right to self-defence over the killings.

Chairman of the South East senators, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who lamented over the continuous attacks described the killings as regrettable.

He observed that the situation was become consistent, thus need for a review of engagement.

His words: “The last time I checked, that section of the constitution is still intact and has not been amended. It is, therefore, worrisome that the rights of a section of Nigerians would be so wilfully denied with such extra force.

“If the report of killings by the security agencies were to be confirmed, it would, no doubt, leave a gaping hole in the unity of this country. This is one regrettable action too many, coming against the backdrop of the recent report of the Amnesty International (AI) of mass killings of people from the same section of the populace in Nigeria.”

The IPOB group described the recent killing by the security as seventh in series since last quarter of 2015.

“We are placing humanity on notice that events of 20th of January 2017 will be the last time IPOB will march without self-defence mechanism in place. Nobody should say we did not warn because we will continue to march until Biafra is restored.

“A country cannot function on the basis of lies and public deception run by natural born liars and deceivers who are infinitely incapable of telling the truth. We, IPOB, have duly notified every major government in the world and supplied video and photo evidence to substantiate our claim. Nigerian government cannot deny their culpability from now until eternity. The fact remains that we have all their actions on tape.

“All over the world, there were anti-Trump rallies held without a single loss of life. Even in Washington DC itself, there were protests but not a single soul was shot let alone being shot dead.” The group stated.