700,000 Tons Of Phosphate Arrive Nigeria

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Worried by increasing cost of fertiliser in Nigeria, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh on Tuesday disclosed that the country was expecting 700,000 tons of Phosphate from Morocco.

The Minister said the shipment which would be processed with additional materials to make fertilizers will berth at the Lagos sea port on Friday . The Minister said the shipment which would be processed with additional materials to make fertilizers will berth at the Lagos sea port

According to him, with the new shipment, price of fertilizer is expected to reduce to about N5000 from is current price.

Addressing news correspondents in Abuja at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, he added that farmers in the country will experience sufficient inputs and beyond to other African countries.