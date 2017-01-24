BREAKING: Abducted NTIC Students Regain Freedom

Share this:

Kidnappers, who abducted students and workers at the Nigerian-Turkish International School (NTIC), Isheri, in Ogun State, 11 days ago, have just set them free tonight.

According to the police, the eight victims were dropped off at the back of the school.

The police had earlier today told reporters that the victims would regain freedom within 24 hours.

While giving the assurance in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Mr Kayode Aderanti, said that the kidnapped students and staff of NTIC would be released within 24 hours.

He spoke with reporters shortly after his visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his hilltop residence in Abeokuta.

Aderanti said that he spoke with the leader of the search team shortly before his visit and got a positive response from him.

He however denied that the victims’ families had paid ransom.

“No ransom has been paid,’’ he said.

The AIG commended the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, for putting in place an effective security system in the state.

He urged residents of Ogun to partner with the police to ensure that lives and property were properly secured.

Source: SUN News