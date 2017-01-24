Nigeria Government Angry At Big Brother Africa

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Government on Tuesday exert it’s anger on management of South African Big Brother Africa reality show.

As a result, the Minister has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa.

Mohammed also directed the NBC to investigate whether Multi-Choice by its action has breached the NBC Code in any form.

He stated in a statement that “as a country of laws, only the outcome of the investigation will determine our next line of action.”

However, the minister appealed to Nigerians to remain calm as the issue would be addressed.